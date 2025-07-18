'Let Khasi hills be a model for viksit Bharat': Union Minister Gurjar during Meghalaya visit

Union Minister of State for Cooperation, Krishan Pal Gurjar, concluded his two-day visit to Meghalaya on Friday, urging better Centre-State coordination, real-time digital monitoring, and transparent fund utilisation to ensure timely implementation of development projects.

During his visit, Gurjar reviewed key centrally-sponsored schemes including PMAY, Lakhpati Didi, Jal Jeevan Mission, and the strengthening of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS). He met with senior officials and departmental heads to assess progress on infrastructure, social welfare, and livelihood-based programmes.

Gurjar praised successful initiatives and emphasised the value of grassroots feedback in refining policy. He reiterated the Centre’s commitment to inclusive growth, saying, “India’s vision for a Viksit Bharat can only be realised when remote and hilly areas like Meghalaya grow alongside the rest of the nation.”

He also highlighted the recent inauguration of Tribhuvan Sahkari University — India’s first dedicated university for cooperative education — under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The university will offer courses in cooperative finance, law, rural development, and management.



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Gurjar said the Ministry of Cooperation is targeting the creation of two lakh new multipurpose PACS within two years, aiming to transform them into comprehensive rural economic hubs, beyond just credit and loans.

Addressing the media, he acknowledged land acquisition challenges due to Meghalaya’s terrain and forest cover, stressing the need for community participation in development. “Development must be sensitive to both the environment and local sentiments,” he said.

The minister commended the state administration’s efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, citing improved security, greater central support, and visible progress on the ground.

“Let Khasi Hills be a model for a developed India,” Gurjar said, expressing satisfaction over the region’s developmental strides.