Meghalaya Chief Minister has defended the state's controversial education initiative following a dramatic improvement in Class 10 examination results, with pass percentages climbing to an unprecedented 87.10% this year.

"I have no comments on what people want to say negatively, but I look at it from that child's perspective, and I'm happy to see that we've been able to make a difference in those children's lives," the Chief Minister stated today.

The CM's Initiative to Maximize Pass Achievement and Classroom Triumph (CM IMPACT) has faced criticism from educators and opposition parties despite producing the highest pass rate in recent years - a significant jump from 55.80% in 2024 and 51.93% in 2023.

"Among all the outcomes that I have seen in the last seven to eight years, this may be one of the most satisfying moments for me," the Chief Minister said. "A child in class 10 who fails an exam could be facing the beginning of the end of the dreams that he or she may have had."

The CM defended the initiative's approach, which includes providing structured guidebooks with question formats similar to those used in competitive exams. "We decided that we should give a question format to the students so that it allows them to structure the actual question and be able to figure out the answers," he explained.

However, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) has called for the guidebook to be scrapped, arguing it compromises educational quality.

VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh said that they were happy that students had passed their matriculation but expressed concern about the quality of education. He questioned whether a high pass percentage truly translated into better learning outcomes, adding that if it did, the state had a bright future, but if not, it meant they were playing a prank on their children.

Many educators have expressed concern that the guidebook approach might lead to dependency and hamper critical thinking skills. They warn that students may struggle with higher education requirements after becoming reliant on predetermined question formats.

The Chief Minister acknowledged upcoming challenges resulting from the improved pass rates. "Now that the numbers have gone up, we need more higher secondary schools and courses," he said, adding that discussions are already underway with government and private institutions to expand higher secondary education capacity.

He urged successful students to be flexible about their educational choices moving forward. "There will be room for everyone, but there will not be room for everyone in only those institutes which they want to go to," he advised, suggesting students prepare multiple options for their continued education.