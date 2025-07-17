Life-size statue of freedom fighter U Tirot Sing unveiled in Meghalaya

A life-size statue of U Tirot Sing Syiem, one of Meghalaya’s most revered freedom fighters, was unveiled in Nongkhlaw on Thursday to mark the 190th anniversary of his death.

The monument, erected by the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC), serves as a tribute to the legendary Khasi chief who led an armed resistance against British imperial forces in the early 19th century.

U Tirot Sing, the Syiem (chief) of Nongkhlaw, is remembered for his defiant stand against the British plan to construct a road through Khasi territory without local consent. When negotiations failed in 1829, he led a guerrilla uprising against British forces, a struggle that lasted for several years until his capture in 1833. He died in captivity at Dhaka Central Jail on July 17, 1835. In Meghalaya, the day is solemnly observed as U Tirot Sing Day.



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The unveiling ceremony was attended by traditional heads, elders of Hima Nongkhlaw, local residents, and members of the HYC, who offered floral tributes and observed a moment of silence in memory of the fallen hero. The event also featured traditional songs and speeches recounting the exploits of U Tirot Sing and his fierce resistance to colonial rule.

HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem stated that the statue is a symbol of pride and a call for greater national recognition of U Tirot Sing’s legacy. “He was one of the earliest rulers in Asia to wage an armed resistance against the British, long before the Revolt of 1857. He fought to protect our land, our rights, and our identity,” Synrem said.

The HYC emphasised that the story of U Tirot Sing deserves a rightful place in national history textbooks as an example of indigenous resistance and patriotism.