HITO flags alarming rise in livestock smuggling in Meghalaya, urges uncompromising action

The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) has called on the Meghalaya government to take "urgent and uncompromising" action against rampant livestock smuggling and unregulated meat imports into the state.

In a letter addressed to A.L. Hek, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, HITO expressed “deep concern” over the unchecked trafficking of cattle, poultry, piggery, and other livestock products. The group warned that the illegal trade not only threatens the state’s economy and public health but also undermines governance.

The organisation noted that cattle smuggling to Bangladesh had reached “alarming proportions,” citing frequent seizures by the BSF Meghalaya Frontier. It alleged that the illegal entry of poultry and piggery products is facilitated by a clandestine network of smugglers, local agents, and, in some cases, “the connivance of certain police elements.”

Byrnihat in Ri-Bhoi district was identified as the main entry point for the illicit trade, with HITO claiming there is no government mechanism to regulate imports or monitor transit.

The group also flagged the socio-economic impact, stating that many youths in Ri-Bhoi have dropped out of school to participate in smuggling, which offers more immediate financial gains than education.

HITO’s demands include establishing permanent livestock and meat check gates at key points, verifying the origin and ownership of every consignment, enforcing compulsory veterinary health checks, deploying mobile inspection squads for night operations, imposing harsh penalties on offenders and complicit officials, and introducing revenue recovery mechanisms for legal imports. The group also urged the government to implement community awareness and alternative livelihood programmes to deter youth from engaging in the illegal trade.

Warning of its own course of action if the government fails to act, HITO said it would conduct independent inspections and investigations to expose smuggling routes, facilitators, and instances of official negligence—making the findings public and presenting them to authorities.

“This is a matter demanding urgency, not prolonged deliberation,” the letter read, stressing that the health of the people, the rule of law, and the economic integrity of Meghalaya were at stake.