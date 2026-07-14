'Looking at ways we can give support': Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, as state probes Lapalang well tragedy

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the government is examining ways to provide financial assistance to the families of the five people who died of suffocation in a dug-out well at Lapalang, while reiterating that action would be taken against those found violating the law.

"They are all from a very, very economically weak section of society. Therefore, we are looking at ways in which we can give some support," Sangma said.

The chief minister said he had received representations from several National People's Party (NPP) units, including Nongthymmai and other constituencies, urging the government to assist the bereaved families.

"I received a letter yesterday from some of the party members from the National People's Party. The Nongthymmai unit had written to me, and so had other units... All the constituency party units have written to me. So I'm examining and seeing how we can help," he said.

However, Sangma noted that the Disaster Management framework does not provide for compensation in accidents of this nature.

"The problem is that under the Disaster Management, there is no provision to support accidents which happen like this. But because they are from a very poor background, I will examine the matter, and then I'll make a decision," he said.

Asked about accountability, the chief minister said appropriate action would be taken against those who violated the law.

"There were rules, laws, and certain things were prohibited. Individuals who are not following those prohibitions, breaking the laws, breaking the rules, appropriate action will be taken against them," he said.

Five people, including two who attempted to rescue trapped workers, died of suffocation on July 10 after inhaling fumes from a generator being used to pump water out of a dug-out well at a private construction site in Lapalang under Rynjah Police Station. One labourer managed to escape, while the two rescuers and three trapped workers lost their lives.

The East Khasi Hills district administration has booked the owner of the construction site and the contractor for alleged negligence.