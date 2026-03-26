LPG shortage forces shutdown of Rs 5 meal kitchen in Shillong

A community kitchen in Meghalaya that provided meals to nearly 200 people daily at just Rs 5 has shut down operations for the first time in years due to an acute LPG shortage, officials said on March 26.

The kitchen, located at Jhalupara Taxi Stand, suspended services on Wednesday after running uninterrupted for 3,858 days. The disruption has been linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict, which has affected the supply of cooking gas.

Launched in 2018 by the Ardhendu Chaudhuri Charitable Trust, the ‘Aahar’ community kitchen had become a crucial support system for daily wage earners, drivers, and the urban poor.

Despite official claims of adequate LPG availability, ground realities suggest otherwise, with access to cooking gas becoming increasingly difficult.

For beneficiaries like 65-year-old Bablu Chettri, a former coolie at Bara Bazaar, the shutdown has dealt a severe blow. He had depended on the kitchen for affordable meals and now faces uncertainty.

Members of Team Aahar said the decision to suspend operations was taken after exhausting all options to procure LPG cylinders. Trustee Vibuthi Chakraborty said repeated attempts to source gas from multiple agencies and outlets failed.

“For years, over 200 people were fed every day without fail. Today, that chain has snapped,” he said, expressing concern for those who relied on the service for daily sustenance.

The shortage has also begun impacting the hospitality sector in the city, with several hotels and restaurants reportedly limiting their menus due to constrained LPG supply.

The team expressed hope of resuming services once LPG supplies stabilise. Until then, the absence of the kitchen continues to be felt deeply by those who depended on it for both food and dignity.