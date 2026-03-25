LPG shortage hits Meghalaya tourism sector, hotels curtail services

A shortage of commercial LPG has begun to impact the tourism industry in Meghalaya, with several hotels and restaurants scaling down operations and trimming menus amid disrupted fuel supplies.

Hospitality stakeholders said available LPG stocks are being prioritised for essential services such as hospitals and hostels, leaving the tourism sector grappling with limited access to cooking fuel.

Hotel and resort owners in key tourist hubs such as Shillong and Sohra (erstwhile Cherrapunji) said they are being forced to adopt alternative cooking methods and restrict menu offerings.

“To all our guests and visitors, we are switching to firewood and charcoal-based slow cooking from tomorrow. Kindly bear with us for longer wait times and limited local food only,” an owner of a popular resort in Sohra said in a social media post.

According to industry representatives, the shortage has disrupted routine kitchen operations, with many establishments unable to provide full menus due to fuel constraints.

PS Sahdev, president of the Hotel Federation of Shillong, said there has been no visible supply of commercial LPG for the past two weeks. “Most hotels and restaurants are now running operations on induction cooktops. Tandoori and chulha-based cooking are being used as alternatives,” he said.

However, Sahdev pointed out that several establishments are unable to fully transition to induction cooking due to erratic power supply and inadequate sanctioned electrical load.

“Most establishments have reduced menu items, and we may have to impose a gas surcharge if the shortage continues, as costs have gone up drastically,” he added.

The federation also claimed that directions to ensure at least 20 per cent LPG supply to the hospitality sector are not being effectively implemented at the ground level.

Industry stakeholders warned that if the shortage persists, it could adversely affect tourist experience during the ongoing travel season, particularly in popular destinations across East Khasi Hills district.

Officials, however, maintained that essential services remain the top priority and said efforts are underway to streamline supply.

Earlier, the federation had written to the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills, seeking intervention to help sustain tourism operations amid the ongoing LPG shortage.

Meghalaya recorded over 1.6 million tourist footfalls last year, according to a Tourism department official, highlighting the sector’s significance to the state’s economy.