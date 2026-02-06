‘Mafia runs illegal coal mines, innocent people work there’: Union coal minister on Meghalaya tragedy

Union coal minister G Kishan Reddy on February 5 blamed organised criminal networks for the continued operation of illegal coal mines in Meghalaya, after a blast at an unauthorised site in the East Jaintia Hills district killed at least 18 people.

Reddy said the accident had occurred in an illegal mine and reiterated that Meghalaya has no government-operated coal mines. “An accident has occurred in illegal coal mines in Meghalaya. Several people died,” he said, adding that “there is no Govt of India coal mine in Meghalaya”.

The minister said no coal block in the state has been auctioned so far and that neither public sector nor commercial coal mines operate there. “Neither PSU coal mines nor commercial coal mines exist there. Illegal coal mining occurs there. This needs to be stopped under the supervision of the State Govt,” Reddy said.

He said the Union government has repeatedly urged state governments to act against illegal mining, but criminal groups continue to operate with impunity. “We have been writing to State Govts again and again to stop illegal coal mining. Still, mafia runs illegal coal mines at various places and makes innocent people work there,” he said.

Reddy said he has sought a detailed report from the Meghalaya government and stressed that enforcement must be uncompromising. “There should be no compromise. Such accidents should not occur. Illegal mining should not take place,” he added.

The explosion occurred in the Mynsyngat, Thangsko (Thangskai) area of Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district. Officials said 18 people were killed in the blast, while one person sustained injuries and was shifted to the civil hospital for treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia assistance of ₹2 lakh each for the families of the 18 victims who lost their lives in the incident.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma confirmed the death toll and said the state government had initiated action against those responsible. “We have instructed two of our cabinet ministers to visit the site,” Sangma said, adding that he and the deputy chief minister were in constant touch with the district administration, concerned departments and the police.

“We have directed the police to take full action against those responsible for this tragic incident. We will not tolerate such actions, and strict measures will be taken against anyone found responsible,” the chief minister said.