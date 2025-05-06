Domestic workers in Shillong may soon have easier access to employment opportunities, thanks to a new mobile app showcased during a one-day workshop at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU).

Developed through a collaboration between NEHU’s departments of Nanotechnology and Information Technology and IIT Bhilai, the app—Maidful—is designed to connect housemaids with potential employers using a verified, skills-based matching system.

The workshop featured a live demonstration of the app’s trial version, giving participating domestic workers a chance to use the platform firsthand. The initiative aims to provide a structured, transparent, and secure system for domestic employment, addressing long-standing gaps in the informal sector.

“Maidful will bridge the gap by providing a secure and structured employment platform that ensures profile verification of both employers and domestic workers,” said Davidson Pyngrope, the project’s lead, during the session. “It enhances safety, transparency, and dignity in the hiring process.”

The research team behind the project includes Pyngrope as principal investigator, with Iftekhar Hussain and K. Amitab serving as co-investigators, and research associates Iainehskhem Nongsiej and Skhembor Sohphoh contributing to the development. The demo was presented by Nongsiej.

Accessibility is a central focus of the app, which supports both Khasi and English. “The education we receive should serve the society. This app is a fine example of technology-driven societal upliftment,” said Iftekhar Hussain, who praised the initiative for making employment navigation easier for local communities.

Cornelius Kharkongor, head of Mawlai Mawtawar locality, was present at the event and highlighted the app’s alignment with broader labour empowerment efforts. “By recognising the specific skills and trades of domestic help, this app ensures that employers find the right match, thereby benefiting both parties,” he noted.

The event concluded with remarks from K. Amitab, who acknowledged the support of NEHU, the local community, and the Indian Biological and Industrial Technology Facility (IBITF), IIT Bhilai, which funded the project.