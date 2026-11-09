Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday, November 9, inaugurated two bridges and laid the foundation stone for a 46.08-km road project connecting Chokpot and Kharukol in South Garo Hills district.

The projects are aimed at improving road connectivity, facilitating access to markets and strengthening links between remote villages and major towns in the state.

One of the bridges, Bridge No. 6/6 on the NH 51 (Dalwagre)-Chokpot Road, is expected to strengthen the road link between Chokpot and Tura, which serves as the area's only road connection.

The second project, the Gonggangre High Level Bridge over the Dareng River, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 4.79 crore. It is expected to provide all-weather connectivity to more than 330 households across several villages.

The 46.08-km Chokpot-Kharukol Road project, estimated to cost Rs 136 crore, is being implemented under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS). The road will connect 14 villages and provide a shorter route towards Shillong and Guwahati, while improving access to markets and tourism destinations.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also interacted with residents during the CM Connect programme in Chokpot, where he heard their concerns and sought feedback on local development priorities.

In a post on X, Sangma said the interaction provided an opportunity to understand people's needs and identify ways to improve their everyday lives. He thanked residents for their support and feedback, adding that their concerns would guide development efforts in Chokpot and the wider South Garo Hills district.