Malki edge Laitkor 1-0 on return to Shillong Premier League

Malki took 3 points on their return to the Shillong Premier League by edging 10-man Laitkor 1-0 in the fourth match of the 2025 edition at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo. today.

Fashioning Syngkli scored in under 45 seconds from kick-off by tapping in a cross from the right flank.

If that was a bad start it was only going to get worse for Laitkor after Felixdarren Suting was sent off with a direct red card after brazenly fouling a Malki player who would have otherwise had a clean run on goal.

The Player of the Match, however, had to be Malki goalkeeper Franklyn Surong, who made numerous good saves throughout the match, especially in the second half.

Laitkor's best chance came via a penalty awarded to them after the dangerous Samborwell Mynsong was toppled over in the box in the 58th minute. Euvasius Mawthoh stepped up to take the spot kick but Franklyn put in one of his terrific dives to push the ball away.

Franklyn was not done, however, as he kept out a shot by Sanky Kharkongor in the 79th minute when he had to recover from being unsighted before making his save. Towards the end of the game he blocked a power Freelyson Tariang attempt and then denied Samborwell from point-blank range in stoppage time.

Laitkor finished a commendable fifth in their debut SPL season in 2024, while Malki are making their return to the local top flight after being in the First Division for the last two years.

Laitkor certainly lifted their game in the second half despite being a man down, but could not find a way through the goalkeeper. Malki, on the other hand, after their early strike did not seem too threatening, though Fashioning had a couple more reasonable opportunities.

The next SPL match will take place on August 18 between Rangdajied United and defending champions Shillong Lajong at 5:30 pm. This match had originally been scheduled for August 9 but had to be postponed due to the ongoing Durand Cup.