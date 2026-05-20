Man arrested in Meghalaya for allegedly uploading obscene content on social media
Meghalaya Police on Wednesday, May 20, arrested a man from East Garo Hills for allegedly uploading obscene and sexually explicit content on social media platforms.
- Police said the accused used Facebook and YouTube to share vulgar content
- Williamnagar Police Station registered the case under BNS and IT Act
- Investigators acted after receiving information about his habitual online posting pattern
Meghalaya Police on Wednesday, May 20, arrested a man from East Garo Hills for allegedly uploading obscene and sexually explicit content on social media platforms.
The accused, a resident of Williamnagar, was arrested after police found that he had allegedly been sharing vulgar and explicit content targeting women through his Facebook account and YouTube channel.
According to police, a case has been registered against him at Williamnagar Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, 2000.
East Garo Hills Superintendent of Police SA Rynjah said authorities launched an investigation after receiving information that the accused had been habitually posting obscene content online.
“His recent Facebook uploads were found to be obscene,” the SP said.
The police officer also warned that uploading, transmitting or publishing sexually explicit material on social media platforms is a cognisable offence under the law.
Police urged citizens to report such incidents through proper channels and said complaints related to online obscenity, child sexual abuse material and cyber blackmail can also be filed through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal.
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