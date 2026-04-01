Man arrested six months after killing of seven-year-old in Meghalaya

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a seven-year-old boy in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district, bringing a breakthrough in a case that had remained unsolved for nearly six months, police said on Wednesday, April 1.

The child, an orphan, was reported missing from his residence at Lum Marboh in Nongrah, under the jurisdiction of Rynjah police station, at around 4 pm on October 8 last year. His disappearance triggered a large-scale search involving both police personnel and local residents.

The following morning, the boy’s body was discovered by the roadside at Matngen in Mawpat and was later identified by relatives. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation was launched.

A post-mortem conducted at NEIGRIHMS confirmed that the cause of death was asphyxia due to smothering.

Given the seriousness of the crime, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed on 9 October 2025 under the supervision of senior police officials. Despite questioning several individuals and sending forensic samples to laboratories in Guwahati and Shillong, investigators initially struggled to establish a clear motive or identify a suspect.

Police said sustained efforts and fresh leads eventually pointed to the accused, identified as Kenedy Khongsit, a neighbour of the victim.

According to investigators, the child had visited the accused’s house to watch television on the day of the incident. During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted that he became enraged after the boy refused to assist him with cleaning a water tank. He is suspected to have smothered the child before concealing the body inside the tank and later moving it to the backyard.

The body was subsequently placed in a plastic sack and transported on a scooter before being dumped at the roadside between 4:15 pm and 4:50 pm, police said.

The accused is set to be produced before a court, and police will seek custody to continue the investigation.