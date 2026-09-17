Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for POCSO offence in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills

A court in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district has sentenced a man to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him in a child sexual abuse case registered in 2020.

According to a press release issued by the East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police, the case was registered at Khliehriat Women Police Station under Case No. 31(09)2020 under Section 376(3) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 5(l), 5(n) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The case was investigated by WPI O Tyngkan. The accused, Comming Massar, was arrested during the investigation, following which a chargesheet was filed on November 18, 2021.

After the trial, the Special Judge (POCSO), East Jaintia Hills, Khliehriat, found Massar guilty under Section 376(3) of the IPC, read with Sections 5(l), 5(n) and 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012.

The court, in its order dated August 31, 2026, sentenced him to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000. He was also sentenced to an additional five years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 506 of the IPC, along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

The East Jaintia Hills police issued the release on September 16, 2026, requesting the Information and Public Relations Department to facilitate wider publicity through print and electronic media.