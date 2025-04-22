A self-styled finance secretary of the outlawed militant group Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) of Manipur was arrested from his hideout in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, police said on Tuesday.



Acting on the information received, a counter insurgency raid was conducted at the Byrnihat area of the district close to the interstate border with Assam last night.



During the raid, one Khundongbam Herojit Meitei was apprehended from a house he had rented in the area, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the district, V S Rathore, told PTI.

Two mobile phones and other incriminating materials were seized From his possession, following which he was arrested, the SP said.



According to the SP, during interrogation, Herojit admitted that he is a member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-PWG) militant group which terrorised Manipur citizens during the 2023 violence and he has been collecting money on behalf of the outfit.



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He said, prima facie Herojit was hiding in the Assam-Meghalaya border to avoid getting arrested by the security forces which are presently taking strict action on various militant organisations involved in creating law & order problems in Manipur.



The militant leader is also suspected of being involved in criminal conspiracy with Myanmar and Nepal-based armed organisations to terrorise India, the SP said.

Last year he was arrested in Manipur for possession of illegal firearms.



He was also arrested in Dimapur in 2018 in a drug trafficking case.



The SP said that a case has been registered at the Nongpoh Police Station and a thorough investigation is going on.



His organisation the KCP-PWG was allegedly involved in waging war against India and has been banned under section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.