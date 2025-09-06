Manipur woman held in Shillong with heroin worth Rs 1 crore in major drug bust

Meghalaya Police detained a 41-year-old woman from Manipur after heroin worth approximately Rs 1 crore was recovered from her rented apartment in Shillong.



Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a late-night raid was carried out on Friday in the Nongrah Nongpdeng locality. During the operation, police seized 18 soap boxes containing heroin, weighing a total of 218.94 grams.



Confirming the seizure, officials said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The accused is currently in custody, and further investigations are underway to trace the wider network involved in the drug operation.



Authorities highlighted that the bust once again underscores the persistent challenge of drug trafficking in the region, with Meghalaya Police intensifying their crackdown on such illegal activities.