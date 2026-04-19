Maram FC maintain winning run as Lawbah SC edge thriller in Meghalaya State League
Maram FC continued their winning run in the Meghalaya State League with a commanding performance. Lawbah SC also secured a narrow win in a thrilling match, reflecting the league's growing competitiveness
- Maram FC wins 4-1 against Balmanduri FC in Group G
- Maram FC overturns first-half deficit with strong second-half performance
- Lawbah SC secures a 3-2 victory against Umlakro SC in Group F
Maram FC continued their strong start to the 5th Meghalaya State League with a second consecutive win, overturning a first-half deficit to defeat Balmanduri FC 4-1 in Group G at Williamnagar on April 18.
Balmanduri, playing their opening match of the campaign, took the lead through Ganapati Rabha in the 40th minute. The advantage, however, was short-lived as Maram dominated the second half.
Santosh Teron equalised in the 51st minute before Bris Taro added another in the 66th. Jakchim K Marak sealed the result with two late goals in the 84th and 88th minutes, giving Maram a comfortable margin.
The result builds on Maram’s earlier 3-2 win over A’chik SCO Rongjeng, placing them in a favourable position in the group standings.
In Group F, Lawbah SC staged a comeback of their own to secure a 3-2 win against Umlakro SC in Mairang. Umlakro struck first, with Georgesteven Thangkhiew scoring in the 21st minute. Lawbah responded before the break, as Mebadonbor Shangpliang equalised and Fini Frankly Ramsiej put them ahead within a two-minute span.
Thangkhiew brought Umlakro level again in the 61st minute, setting up a close contest. The decisive moment came in the 81st minute when substitute Kitborlang Sohtun scored the winner to hand Lawbah all three points.
The league will pause for a day before resuming on Monday with eight matches scheduled across venues in the state, all kicking off at 3pm.
Monday fixtures:
Group A (Shillong SSA Stadium): Umkaber SCC vs Nongkseh SSCC
Group B (Shillong MFA Ground): Mawphu SC vs Nangkiew Irat SC
Group C (Amlarem): Lamin XI SCC vs Mawlai SC
Group D (Khliehriat): Ladthadlaboh SC vs Jalaphet Pyrdung SC
Group E (Wahiajer): Lamyrsiang SCC vs Shillong Lajong FC
Group F (Mairang): Mishon SSCC vs Umlakro SC
Group G (Williamnagar): Attong Matgrik FC vs A’chik SCO Rongjeng
Group H (Mawkyrwat): SS Umdang Pyllun vs Rangdajied United FC
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