Marcin Patrzałek in Shillong: Polish guitarist to perform, jam with local talent

Polish guitarist and composer Marcin Patrzałek has arrived in Shillong ahead of his Meghalaya concert on August 12, where he is also scheduled to interact with local musicians and students as part of the state government’s grassroots music programme.

Patrzałek will perform at the Lariti Performing Centre in Mawkasiang on August 12 as part of his Art of Guitar Tour 2026.

The guitarist, known for combining fingerstyle and percussive techniques with electronic and orchestral elements, said his first impressions of Meghalaya had been shaped by its landscape.

“Even on the drive here, just from the airport, I just couldn't stop taking videos on my phone through the window, just because of the nature, how exotic it is for me. So, I kind of feel like I'm in a different world right now,” he said.

Patrzałek also spoke about performing for Indian audiences and the response to his largely instrumental style. He said he hoped his Meghalaya visit would help create more opportunities for international musicians to tour the region and encourage greater interaction between artists from different musical backgrounds.

As part of his visit, Patrzałek will take part in jam sessions and workshops with students, buskers and emerging musicians under the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Grassroots Music Programme (CM-MGMP).

The programme is also providing a platform for local musicians at Wednesday’s concert. Chegim Durama from the Garo Hills, the CM-MGMP’s Achiever of the Month in the Music Edition, will perform alongside Leo Boys from the Khasi Hills and Larger Than 90 from the Jaintia Hills. Other musicians associated with the programme are also expected to perform.

The initiative is part of the state government’s efforts to create more opportunities for Meghalaya’s musicians while linking the local music scene with artists from outside the region.

The CM-MGMP has also facilitated busking opportunities for local musicians at tourist destinations across Meghalaya. The programme aims to provide artists with income-generating opportunities while incorporating live music into the state’s tourism experience.

Shillong has a long-standing association with live music, with bands, independent musicians, choirs and performers forming a significant part of the city’s cultural landscape. The state government has increasingly sought to use this music ecosystem as part of Meghalaya’s tourism and creative-economy strategy.

Patrzałek’s visit is also being positioned as an opportunity for local musicians to engage directly with an international artist. The government said such collaborations could help expand touring opportunities and expose emerging musicians to different approaches to performance and music-making.

The concert and Patrzałek’s engagements in Shillong have been organised through the Department of Tourism, Government of Meghalaya, in partnership with the CM-MGMP.