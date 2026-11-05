Global electronic dance music (EDM) star Martin Garrix will perform in Shillong on March 16, 2027, as part of a 10-city India tour organised by Sunburn Arena to coincide with Holi celebrations.

The Shillong show will be part of a 10-day tour that will begin in Ahmedabad on March 10 and cover Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Pune before concluding on March 22.

The tour will bring Garrix to Shillong for a performance on March 16, placing Meghalaya's capital among 10 Indian cities selected for the international DJ's return to the country.

The schedule also includes performances in Bhubaneswar on March 12, Chennai on March 13, Bengaluru on March 14, Kolkata on March 17, Hyderabad on March 19, Delhi-NCR on March 20, Mumbai on March 21 and Pune on March 22.

Known for tracks such as 'Animals', 'In the Name of Love', 'Scared to Be Lonely' and 'High on Life', Garrix has performed in India on several occasions over the past decade. His association with Sunburn Arena includes closing the Sunburn Festival in 2017 and undertaking a nine-show tour across eight cities in 2023.

He also headlined a large-scale Holi celebration at DY Patil Stadium and performed at the first Mumbai edition of Sunburn Festival in December 2025.

Speaking about his return, Garrix said India had been a special part of his musical journey and that he was looking forward to performing across 10 cities during the Holi celebrations.

"I've been coming to India for over a decade now and have played some of my most unforgettable shows there," he said, adding that performing before an expected audience of nearly 200,000 people across the tour would make the experience even more special.

Sunburn CEO Karan Singh said the collaboration with Garrix had grown over the years, with the upcoming tour building on their association through large-scale performances across the country.

The tour will begin its ticketing process with a registered-user pre-sale on November 16 at 12 pm IST. An exclusive pre-sale for RuPay cardholders will follow on November 17, while general ticket sales will open on November 18. Tickets will be available through BookMyShow.

The March 2027 tour is being presented by RuPay and supported by Hyundai.