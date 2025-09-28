Mary Kom’s Faridabad home robbed while she was in Meghalaya

Six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom’s residence in Faridabad was burgled earlier this week while she was in Meghalaya for a marathon event in Sohra, officials confirmed on September 27.

Kom, one of India’s most decorated athletes, told event organisers that she received news of the break-in while attending the marathon. “I am scared, nervous and worried as I was supposed to return to Delhi today. The theft happened earlier this week,” she said.

A close aide revealed that CCTV footage showed the burglars taking away a television set along with other belongings. Neighbours informed her of the incident, and the boxer has since alerted police.

The full extent of the loss will only be known once Kom returns home.