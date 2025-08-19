Masked attackers inject Shillong teen with unknown substance in broad daylight assault

A 15-year-old student became the victim of a brazen attack when two masked miscreants forcibly injected her with an unidentified substance before escaping on a motorcycle in Shillong's Jaiaw area on August 18.

The shocking incident unfolded at 1:45 pm near the multipurpose youth centre of Jaiaw Presbyterian Church, sending ripples of fear through the local community and raising urgent questions about student safety in the region.

The teenager described how her attackers approached on a two-wheeler, with the driver wearing a helmet and the passenger's face concealed behind a mask. After administering the injection, the duo fled without disposing of the syringe, leaving their victim to grapple with immediate physical effects.

The student experienced severe dizziness and nearly collapsed following the assault. She managed to reach the dispensary at Jaiaw Langsning seeking medical attention, but found no doctor available. Her condition necessitated admission to Dr H Gordon Roberts Hospital after she filed a complaint at Lumdiengjri Police Station.

The victim noted that her attackers appeared well-prepared for the assault, with their scooter already running when they approached. She could not identify the perpetrators but provided police with detailed descriptions of their appearance and vehicle.

Law enforcement agencies have launched a comprehensive investigation, registering a formal case and analysing CCTV footage from multiple locations.