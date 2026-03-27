Masterclass and screenings draw crowds on day two of Shillong Film Festival

Strong participation from college students and emerging filmmakers marked the second day of the first Shillong International Film Festival, with a focus on hands-on learning and industry interaction.

A key highlight was a cinematography masterclass led by filmmaker Arnab Gayan, which drew a packed audience of aspiring creators. The session explored practical aspects of filmmaking, including visual storytelling, framing, and shooting techniques across music videos and feature films.

Gayan also shared insights from his professional experience, offering a grounded view of both creative decisions and technical execution.

An interactive segment allowed students to engage directly with the filmmaker, raising questions on storytelling methods, visual language, and on-ground production challenges. The discussion reflected a strong interest among participants in understanding real-world filmmaking beyond theoretical study.

Gayan stressed the importance of narrative, noting that strong storytelling remains central to any creative work. He encouraged students to develop ideas through regular reading and observation, adding that learning continues beyond formal education and is shaped by everyday experiences.

Students from institutions such as St. Anthony’s College, Martin Luther Christian University, MIT, North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), and the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) attended and actively participated in the session.

Film screenings formed another major component of the day’s programme, showcasing a range of regional and independent works. Titles included Our Home (Eikhoigi Yum) by Romi Meitei, Kni by Kiki Garod, Tang Shiteng Por by Cores Marwein, Ka Chithi by Simi Khongthiang, Nongshun by Kamki Diengdoh and Elizer Bareh, Kok Kok Kokoook by Maharshi Kashyap, Deepa Didi by Surya Balakrishnan, Chanchisoa by Elvachisa Ch Sangma and Dipankar Das, Jingshemphang by Tyrel Reuben Lyngdoh, and Agent of Happiness by Arun Bhattarai and Dorottya Zurbo. The screenings introduced audiences to varied storytelling styles and filmmaking approaches from across regions.

Another interactive session during the day examined the filmmaking process from concept development to casting, coordination with crew, and final execution. Participants gained insight into collaborative workflows and the roles involved in bringing a film from idea to screen.