Mawlai climb to top of Shillong Premier League after Loving Suting hat-trick

Mawlai seized the top spot in the Shillong Premier League 2025 with a commanding 4-0 win over Mylliem at the SSA Stadium, First Ground, Polo, on September 15. The victory was powered by a brilliant hat-trick from Loving Suting, who struck in the 16th, 40th and 49th minutes, while Fairming Suting added one in the 18th.

The result pushed Mawlai to 12 points after five rounds, overtaking Nangkiew Irat by two. Mylliem, meanwhile, remain seventh with five points.

Despite the lopsided scoreline, Mylliem actually created the first clear opportunity, but Wanshan Dkhar fired wide. Mawlai quickly took control from there, with Loving capitalising after an initial save by goalkeeper Rihoklang Khongjoh. Moments later, he turned provider for Fairming, who delivered a precise finish from the edge of the box.

Kevin Rymbai nearly got on the scoresheet when his curling effort hit the woodwork, but Loving was in position to slot home the rebound for his second. The hat-trick was completed early in the second half after Fairming’s through ball released Loving, who calmly chipped past Rihoklang.

Mylliem, who had held champions Shillong Lajong to a 1-1 draw just days earlier, looked a shadow of that side. Wayward passes and poor control undermined their play, and even substitutions from the bench could not spark a revival. This was the first time in the season that Mylliem failed to score.

The SPL now pauses briefly as the SSA Stadium prepares to host the Second Division 2025 quarterfinals from September 16 and the inaugural Meghalaya State Women’s League from September 20. League action will resume on September 24 with the rescheduled clash between Malki and Nongrim Hills at 3:30 pm.