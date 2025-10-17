Mawlai keep title hopes alive with 3-0 win over Nongrim Hills in Shillong Premier League

Mawlai maintained their push for the Shillong Premier League 2025 title with a 3-0 victory over Nongrim Hills at the SSA Stadium, Polo, Shillong, on October 17. All goals came in the second half, with Robertson Khongriah scoring twice (54’, 84’) and Banraplang Pyngrope adding one (76’).

The win lifted Mawlai to 18 points with one game remaining. Shillong Lajong, also on 18 points, could secure their sixth SPL crown tomorrow if they defeat Nangkiew Irat. A draw or loss for Lajong would leave Mawlai’s final match against Rangdajied United on Monday as the potential decider, although Lajong currently hold the head-to-head advantage after a 4-3 victory over Mawlai on October 1.

Langsning, already finished with all matches played, top the table on 20 points and must wait for the outcomes of the final fixtures to see if they retain their lead.

After a goalless first half, Mawlai dominated the second. Robertson opened the scoring with a low close-range volley. He then assisted Banraplang for the second, a headed finish from a short-corner delivery. Robertson completed his brace with a low strike from outside the box, sealing a comprehensive 3-0 win.

Despite being unable to score, Mawlai created multiple chances in the first half, with Banraplang twice denied—once by the post and once by goalkeeper Ebenson Warbah. Other attempts from Loving Suting and Shelblikstar Kharshilot also went unconverted. Nongrim Hills had one early chance when Bankitboklang Nongrum could not beat Mawlai keeper Banshanskhem Kharsyntiew.

Nongrim Hills conclude their season without a win, earning just one point from nine matches, and will be relegated to next season’s First Division. While the team struggled in attack, midfield, and defense, players like Isharwell Mukhim and Caldolan Kharmawphlang showed notable performances in a difficult season.

Relegation battles continue tomorrow as Malki face Sawmer at 1:30pm. Malki can overtake Sawmer on head-to-head with a win, while Sawmer need only a draw to secure SPL survival. Later, Nangkiew Irat take on Shillong Lajong at 4:30 pm. Lajong, former strong contenders, have seen their form dip, giving SLFC a clear edge heading into the match.