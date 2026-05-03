Mawlai SC clinch spot in Meghalaya football league knockout stage

Reigning champions Mawlai SC moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the Meghalaya State League with a 2-1 win over Lamin XI SCC in Group C at Amlarem.

With several senior players away on I-League 3 duty, Mawlai fielded a young side that responded well under pressure following their recent draw against Laskein SCSC. Syndongmiki Lyngdoh gave them an early lead before Genial Lamin equalised in the 63rd minute. Livingson Lyngdoh then struck late to seal the win and confirm qualification.

In Shillong, Nangkiew Irat SC secured top spot in Group B after a commanding 6-1 victory over Mawphu SC. Jefferson Pakyntein scored a hat-trick, while Dibinroy Nongspung, Ronaldkydon L Nonglait and Nikelson Bina added to the tally. Banman Roy Nongsiej scored a consolation goal for Mawphu.

Lumphyrnai Sohphoh FC also advanced to the pre-quarterfinals from Group E after coming from behind to defeat Lamyrsiang SCC 3-1 in Wahiajer. Eborki Marsharing had put Lamyrsiang ahead early, but second-half goals from Phrangsngi Law and a brace by Sonowel Kharsati turned the match around. Both Lumphyrnai Sohphoh and Shillong Lajong FC have now confirmed progression, with the group winner yet to be decided.

In Group D, Ladthadlaboh SC avoided finishing last with a 10-1 win over Jalaphet Moochut Pyrdung SC in Khliehriat. Despite being out of contention for the knockout stage, Ladthadlaboh delivered a dominant performance, with multiple goals from Sandeep Siangshai, Andrew Nanghuloo, Shanhok Siangshai and Wansa-oo Latoo. Tiyo Syrti scored the lone goal for Jalaphet.

Mishon SSCC registered a 3-0 win over Umlakro SC in Group F at Mairang, with Damanbhalang Ryntathiang scoring twice and Mebanlambeit War adding another.

Two matches ended goalless. Janepih YSCA and Maram FC played out a draw in Group G at Williamnagar, while Mawlarshong SC and Mawten SC shared points in Group H at Mawkyrwat.

Two fixtures are scheduled for Monday, both at 3 pm. Iatyllilang Lumsehkot CSC will face Lumphyrnai Sohphoh FC in Group E, while Balmanduri FC take on Attong Matgrik FC in Group G.