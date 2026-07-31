Mawlai thrash Laitkor 5-0 for biggest Shillong Premier League win of the season

Two-time champions Mawlai produced a dominant second-half display to register a 5-0 victory over Laitkor in the Shillong Premier League 2026 at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on July 30, recording the biggest winning margin of the season so far.

After a tightly contested first half ended goalless, Mawlai returned from the break with renewed intensity, scoring five unanswered goals through Samlang Rympei (49'), Fairming Suting (52'), Wadshwa Latoo (55'), Basuklang Bina (71') and substitute Bajiedlang Rangslang (86').

The opening 45 minutes offered few clear-cut chances, raising expectations of another closely fought encounter following a series of low-scoring matches earlier in the season.

Mawlai, however, transformed the contest immediately after the restart. Samlang broke the deadlock less than a minute into the second half after Laitkor goalkeeper Deranius Wahlang gathered an initial effort from Jestibor Mawlong and Damangbhalang Chyne struck the crossbar, with Samlang converting from the rebound.

The goal opened the floodgates. Three minutes later, Fairming latched onto a through ball and calmly slotted past the goalkeeper to double the lead. Mawlai continued to dominate possession and attacking play, and in the 55th minute, Wadshwa finished off a delivery from Robertson Khongriah to make it 3-0.

Basuklang added a fourth in the 71st minute with a deflected effort that crossed the goal line, before Bajiedlang capped the emphatic victory four minutes from full-time by driving into Laitkor's half and firing home.

Laitkor managed a few attempts in the second half but failed to seriously test Mawlai goalkeeper Lambhamiki Lamare as the defending side remained in complete control throughout the remainder of the contest.

The next Shillong Premier League fixture is scheduled for August 4, when Sawmer will face Rangdajied United at 4 pm. Sawmer began their campaign with a 1-0 defeat to defending champions Langsning, while Rangdajied United played out a 1-1 draw against Meghalaya Police in their opening match.