Mawlum Tyrsad, PFR extend unbeaten runs in Meghalaya State Women’s League

Pay For Right Football Academy (PFR) and Mawlum Tyrsad SC continued their dominant form in the Meghalaya State Women’s League 2025, each securing vital wins to preserve their unbeaten records.

PFR edged Attacker’s YC 1–0 in a hard-fought Group A clash in Shillong on October 14, while Mawlum Tyrsad defeated Young SSCC 2–0 in a Group B fixture played on October 14 in Mawlum Tyrsad. The same venue also hosted Jakrem SC’s 3–0 victory over Bright Future SSCC — the latter’s first defeat of the season.

The Shillong encounter between PFR and Attacker’s YC looked set to end goalless until Nisilia Majaw struck in the 87th minute to hand PFR all three points. The win moved the Shillong Sports Association side to the top of Group A with a perfect nine points from three matches. Despite the loss, Attacker’s YC (Ri-Bhoi DSA) earned praise for their disciplined play and resilience against one of the tournament’s top contenders.

Earlier in Group B, Jakrem SC (Mawkyrwat DSA) outplayed Bright Future (Pyndengumiong DSA) with goals from Sunalinda Iawren in the 12th and 56th minutes, and Iaphisha Marbaniang in the 75th. The result marked Bright Future’s first goals conceded this season.

Later that day, hosts Mawlum Tyrsad (Tyrsad Area SA) overcame Young SSCC (Pyndengumiong DSA) thanks to strikes from H Myrthong in the 38th minute and B Khongsit deep into stoppage time. The win kept Mawlum Tyrsad on top of Group B with 10 points from four matches, reinforcing their strong bid for the semifinals.