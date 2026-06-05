Mawrah a ‘shining example’ of conservation-led development: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on June 5 highlighted Mawrah village as an example of environmental restoration and sustainable tourism while inaugurating eco-tourism cottages and a glass restaurant in the area.

Sharing details on social media, Sangma said Mawrah had transformed from a village facing drying springs, water scarcity and depleted forests into a model of conservation-led development. He noted that the revival of water sources, increased vegetation cover and new livelihood opportunities had been made possible through the combined efforts of local communities and government departments.

"What was once a village struggling with drying springs, water scarcity, and depleted forests is today a model of environmental restoration and sustainable tourism," the chief minister said, describing Mawrah as "a shining example" of how conservation, sustainability and community participation can improve lives.

As part of World Environment Day activities, Sangma also joined students in planting Miyawaki tree saplings at Mawrah village. He said the initiative reaffirmed the state's commitment to environmental restoration and a greener future.

"Small steps towards conservation today will help secure water, biodiversity, and livelihoods for generations to come," he said.

The chief minister later planted a rhododendron tree at the exit point of the Rhododendron Trail in Upper Shillong, calling it a contribution to both environmental conservation and tourism promotion. He said students would plant additional rhododendron saplings along the trail to enhance its natural appeal.

Sangma urged citizens to practise sustainable habits throughout the year rather than limiting environmental action to World Environment Day. He stressed the importance of recycling, reducing waste, walking whenever possible, using electric vehicles and caring for local surroundings.

"Planting a tree should be part of a lasting commitment to sustainability and to Mother Nature," he said, while also emphasising the need to protect Meghalaya's environmental hotspots for future generations and visitors.