Mawsmai coal depot transformed into fuel station, earns Rs 3.18 cr in rent: Meghalaya CM

A former coal storage facility built by the Meghalaya Mineral Development Corporation (MMDC) at Mawsmai on GS Road, near Jorabat, has been converted into a fuel station and leased out for 30 years, the Chief Minister told the assembly during the budget session on February 19.

The depot, spanning roughly 12 acres and constructed at a cost of Rs 425 lakh, was leased to Rahul Khongsit through a competitive tender process that drew 13 participants. The total rental income generated to date stands at Rs 3,18,22,122.

The lease agreement covers the full 12-acre site. The question was raised in the House by VPP chief and Nongkrem MLA Ardent M. Basaiawmoit, who asked the Chief Minister whether the MMDC had refused to hand over land to the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department for a proposed cattle market. The Chief Minister said the claim was incorrect.

According to the chief minister, MMDC had, in fact, offered five acres for the project, but the department found the location unsuitable upon inspection and shifted the cattle market project to the Industrial Growth Centre at Mendipathar.

The tender attracted bids from participants across Meghalaya and Assam, including individuals from Shillong, Garo Hills, Nongpoh, West Jaintia Hills, and Guwahati, as well as a corporate entity.