MCA sacks coach, assistant manager for sexual harassment; secretary suspended over handling of complaints

The Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) has dismissed former head coach Hemant Roy and former assistant manager Sanjay Mondal and permanently barred both from all roles within the association after the Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) found them guilty of sexually harassing members of the state's Under-23 women's cricket team. The association has also suspended honorary secretary Rayonald Kharkamni pending disciplinary proceedings over his alleged failure to act on complaints filed by the players.

Announcing the decisions at a press conference in Shillong on June 27, MCA president James PK Sangma said the action was taken under his emergency powers and in compliance with the MSCW's findings. The controversy dates back to complaints lodged by women cricketers in December 2025, alleging sexual harassment during a tournament in Agartala. The complaints were investigated under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

According to the commission's findings, Roy was held responsible for repeated inappropriate remarks about players' bodies and appearance, abusive language during team meetings, targeted humiliation of players and intimidation of complainants. Mondal was found guilty of physically assaulting a woman cricketer in a hotel room during the tour.

While the MSCW had recommended a three-month suspension for Roy, the MCA imposed a permanent debarment, stating that the seriousness of the misconduct and the pattern of harassment warranted stricter action. Mondal has also been permanently barred from any future role in the association.

Kharkamni has been suspended as honorary secretary and served a show-cause notice seeking an explanation within three days on why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against him. The matter has also been referred to the MCA Ombudsman for further action, including consideration of his removal from any role involving women players or team administration.

The action follows an MSCW order issued on June 26, which found that complaints received by the MCA in December 2025 were not acted upon and that the association had failed to constitute the mandatory Internal Committee required under the POSH Act. The commission also held former MCA president Nababrata Bhattacharjee, former treasurer Dhrubajyoti Thakuria and former cricket operations manager Shining Star Lyngdoh responsible for institutional lapses, though they no longer hold office.

Sangma said the present MCA administration, which took office earlier this year, was not informed about the complaints and pledged institutional reforms. He confirmed that the association would immediately constitute a legally compliant Internal Committee, implement an anti-sexual harassment policy and strengthen safeguards for women cricketers.

The MCA president also said the association would not challenge the MSCW's findings in court or bear the legal expenses of any individual who chooses to do so. He urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to consider further action against those found guilty and support reforms to ensure safer sporting environments for women players.