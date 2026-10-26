Rayonald Kharkamni, honorary secretary of the Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA), who was suspended over his alleged failure to act on sexual harassment complaints by under-23 women players, has been named convener of the North East Zone for the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Senior Women T20 Inter Zonal Tournament 2026-27.

The member states of the zone nominated him for the role. The appointment comes at a time when his suspension by MCA President James PK Sangma remains sub-judice. The Meghalaya High Court has not stayed the suspension, and the matter also forms part of separate contempt proceedings before the same court.

Kharkamni and four other members of the MCA Apex Council had challenged the suspension. A meeting held on September 7, 2026, to revoke it was allegedly illegal, and that dispute is now also before the High Court, which is yet to deliver its judgement.

Because the suspension has not been stayed, Kharkamni's latest role is significant. It is the second time he has acted in an official capacity while the suspension remains in force. He earlier took part in a meeting to select northeastern players for the Duleep Trophy.

His visibility within the BCCI has also drawn attention, with Meghalaya not permitted to participate in this year's BCCI Annual General Meeting.

Yet Kharkamni, though suspended, was seen at a dinner table alongside BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, who had previously acknowledged that he was aware of the harassment matters within the MCA. The BCCI has not intervened to revoke the current appointment.

That inaction stands against the findings of the Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW), which investigated the complaints earlier this year. Its report found that Kharkamni and three former MCA officials, namely former president Naba Bhattacharjee, former treasurer Dhrubajyoti Thakuria and former manager of cricket operations Shining Star Lyngdoh, were aware of the harassment of players by the team's head coach and manager.

Following the report, local media articles have also suggested that players faced threats from Kharkamni and Shillong Cricket Association president Peter Macdonald Kharsawian, and were allegedly coerced into making supportive statements.

The complaints arose from the Under-23 women's team's tournament in Agartala, Tripura, in December last year. The MSCW found the coach and manager guilty of inappropriate behaviour, and the MCA imposed lifetime bans on both.

Kharkamni's alleged role in concealing the matter was referred to the MCA ombudsman, BD Agarwal, a retired High Court judge, with Kharkamni then challenging the appointment of Agarwal after proceedings were initiated.

Kharkamni had previously told India Today NE that the association received one formal complaint in December, which coincided with its elections and a change of office-bearers. He acknowledged that the complaint should have been taken seriously, but said no inquiry committee could be convened during the transition.

In his new capacity, Kharkamni will oversee the selection of the region's women's team for the tournament, which will be held in Assam. The North East Zone comprises Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim. He has convened a selection meeting in Guwahati in the first week of November to pick a 15-member squad.

The six state associations have been asked to recommend selectors by October 30 for inclusion in the zonal selection committee. Mamon Majumdar, a member of the IPL Governing Council, is expected to attend the proceedings. The convener will also nominate the team's support staff, including the head coach, assistant coach, physiotherapist, trainer, performance analyst, masseuse and manager.