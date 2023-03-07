Winning in just two seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command had decided to allow equal sharing of ministerial stints each MLA from BJP will hold the berth for 2 and a half years between them.

Pynthorumkhrah Legislator, AL Hek and South Shillong’s Sanbor Shullai will be sharing the ministerial berth for a period of two and a half years each.

Hek will hold the berth for the first half which ends on August 7 2025, and Shullai will continue till the end of the term.

Also Read: MDA 2.0 in Meghalaya: Conrad Sangma allots 8 cabinet berths to NPP, 1 to BJP



“Both the MLAs are hereby asked to respect and abide by the decision of the party and work mutually to ensure good governance and also to ensure check and balance. Our role in the government should impress upon the public and ensure transparency. Thus I request your esteemed office to kindly honour the decision of the party and ensure both the MLAs get equal opportunity considering their seniority and support to your government”, read the letter from BJP state president Ernest Mawrie addressing to the Chief Minister and National Chief of the NPP Conrad K Sangma.

The party and its MLAs have symbiotically agreed to allow AL Hek to hold the berth for the first two and a half years which will end on August 7, 2025, following which Sanbor Shullai will join the cabinet berth for the remaining term.

Earlier, the NPP chief held a joint meeting with all the parties who have decided to come into an alliance to form the state government.

Further in a meeting, all the regional parties including the BJP decided to call the alliance government the MDA government 2.0.

Speaking to the media, NPP chief Conrad Sangma said, "The first decision which was taken in the meeting to call this alliance as MDA government 2.0."

"Secondly we have also decided to elect the chairman who will be the chief minister of Meghalaya...we have also decided in the cabinet out of the 12 members- 8 will go to the NPP, 2 will go to the UDP, 1 to HSPDP and 1 to BJP," added.

