United Democratic Party (UDP) MLA Paul Lyngdoh has been allotted Tourism department in Conrad Sangma-led MDA 2.0 Meghalaya government on March 9.

He said he would optimally utilise the resources and capabilities which Meghalaya have for promoting Tourism in the state.

The Minister said that Meghalaya has so much potential and a lot can be done in this sector.

Paul Lyngdoh was sworn in as Meghalaya Cabinet minister on March 7 along with 11 other ministers.

Also Read: Meghalaya: North Tura MLA Thomas A Sangma elected as Speaker of State Legislative Assembly

On the otherhand, North Tura legislator Thomas A Sangma has been elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

National People's Party (NPP) leader Thomas Sangma submitted his nomination on March 9.

His candidature was proposed by Ampareen Lyngdoh and Marthon Sangma from the NPP and Paul Lyngdoh and Mayralborn Syiem from the UDP.

"Since there could be no other designation, Thomas will be officially chosen on the ninth this Month in a special meeting in the House," Gathering's Magistrate and Secretary Andrew Simons had told correspondents.

This took place following the opposition parties' decision not to put forward candidates for the position of Speaker.

45 MLAs back the MDA-II government, including 26 NPP members, 11 UDP members, 2 BJP members, 2 HSPDP members, 2 PDF members, and 2 Independents.