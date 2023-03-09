The Governor of Meghalaya, on the advice of the Chief Minister, issued the allocation of portfolios amongst the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers and Ministers with immediate effect.

Here is the breakdown:

Conrad K. Sangma, Chief Minister has been allotted the Cabinet Affairs Department, Finance Department, Forests & Environment Department, Home (Political) Department, Planning, Investment Promotion & Sustainable Development Department, Mining & Geology Department, and Elections Department. Personnel & A.R. Department, Programme Implementation & Evaluation Department, Information Technology and Communication Department & any Portfolios not allotted to any other Ministers.

Prestone Tynsong, Deputy Chief Minister has been allocated the Home (Police) Department, Public Works Department(R), Public Works Department (B), District Council Affairs Department & Parliamentary Affairs Department.

Sniawbhalang Dhar, Deputy Chief Minister has been allocated Urban Affairs Department, Transport Department, Commerce & Industries Department & Department of Prisons and Correctional Services.

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Alexander Laloo Hek has been allotted Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Fisheries Department, Printing & Stationery Department & Secretariat Administration Department. Health & Family Welfare Department, Law Department, Information & Public Relations Department & Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department.

Dr Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh has been allotted Health & Family Welfare Department, Law Department, Information & Public Relations Department & Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department.

Paul Lyngdoh has been allotted Social Welfare Department, Tourism Department, Arts & Culture Department & Textiles Department.

Comingone Ymbon has been allotted Food Civil Supplies & Consumers Affairs Department, Water Resources Department, Home (Civil Defense and Home Guards) Department & Cooperation Department.

Abu Taher Mondal has been allotted Power Department, Community & Rural Development Department & Taxation Department.

Kyrmen Shylla has been allotted Excise Department, Revenue & Disaster Management Department, Legal Metrology Department & Home (Passport) Department. -

Marcuise N. Marak has been allotted Public Health Engineering Department, Housing Department, & Soil & Water Conservation Department.

Rakkam A. Sangma has been allotted Education Department, General Administration Department & Border Areas Development Department.

Shakliar Warjri has been allotted Sports & Youth Affairs Department & Labour Department, and Registration & Stamps Department.