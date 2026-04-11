MDoNER Secretary reviews key projects including New Shillong Township infrastructure works in Meghalaya

Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), is on a two-day visit to Meghalaya to review key infrastructure and tourism-related projects and strengthen coordination between the Centre and the state government.

During the visit, Jaju held a review meeting with the Chief Secretary of Meghalaya and other senior officials to assess the progress of major development initiatives supported by MDoNER. The discussions focused on implementation status and strategies to accelerate regional development.

Accompanied by the Joint Secretary of MDoNER and senior officials of the state government, Jaju also visited project sites under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) in the New Shillong Township area. The delegation inspected key infrastructure works, including the construction of a four-lane road and the proposed Unity Mall at Umsawli.

Officials said the visit is aimed at ensuring timely execution of ongoing projects and enhancing coordination between central and state agencies to support infrastructure expansion and economic growth in the northeastern region.

According to officials of the North Eastern Council (NEC), the Secretary reviewed a portfolio of 16 projects sanctioned during the financial years 2022–23 and 2025–26. The total sanctioned outlay stands at Rs 1,411.58 crore, which exceeds the normative allocation of Rs 1,262 crore.

The review is part of ongoing efforts by the Centre to monitor project implementation and facilitate targeted development interventions across the Northeast.