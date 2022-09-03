The casual workers of Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) have announced a series of protests if the government fails to hear their demand for regularisation of their services, filling up over 1,000 plus sanctioned posts and paying for the pending arrears.

Reacting to this, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister-in-charge of Power, Prestone Tynsong said that the MeECL is not in a financial position to regularize the services of casual workers and to even fill up the sanctioned posts demanded by the casual workers.

There are over 2009 casual workers who have been working in the power department for the last 15 to 18 years.

“I completely understand their sufferings as some of the casual workers have been with the company for at least 15 to 18 years, but the MeECL is having financial issues, so the department is unable to fill more than 1,000 sanctioned positions, including those for junior engineers, assistant engineers, and executive engineers.”, said Power Minister.

“This is the major issue as there isn't much we can do to fill these positions very soon, but we are working to only fill the positions that are necessary.,” Tynsong said.

Appealing to the casual workers to bear with the MeECL, he said,

“Therefore, with regard to the petition submitted by the casual workers, I am aware of their suffering and agree that prices continue to rise each year. However, I would like to propose that they first clear the MeECL's remaining debt.”

Tynsong further stated, "I also appeal to them that the financial position of the MeECL is still very grim still we need to hand to mouth and we need to also make sure that the power is not at all disturbed in distributing to all beneficiaries of the state of Meghalaya. Right now, we are trying to stand on our own, but once that is done, I am telling you with the assurance that we will fully accommodate them (casual workers) on a regular basis.