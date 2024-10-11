At just 18 years old, Dipankar Deb Nath from Shillong, Meghalaya, has turned his childhood curiosity into a remarkable talent for creating Durga Puja pandals and idols. His journey began when he was only nine, inspired by the vibrant pandal-hopping experiences with his parents.

"I was always fascinated by the colourful decorations and the intricacy of the idols," Dipankar recalled, speaking to India Today NE. Each visit fueled his interest, leading him to recreate those festive scenes at home.

With a simple study table as his workspace, Dipankar started experimenting with materials and designs. "I remember watching YouTube videos for hours, trying to learn different techniques," he shared.

His dedication paid off as he honed his skills over the years, eventually crafting stunning idols that capture the essence of Durga Puja.

This year, his latest pandal and idol reflect the hard work and creativity he has poured into his craft. "It's not just about making something beautiful; it’s about celebrating our culture and keeping traditions alive," he said proudly.

Although his first attempt at making an idol may not have been perfect, it laid the groundwork for his artistic growth. "I still have that idol; it reminds me of how far I've come," Dipankar added with a smile. His story shows how curiosity and passion can lead to beautiful creations that celebrate culture and tradition.