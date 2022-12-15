The Trinamool Congress has filed an interim application in the Meghalaya High Court demanding the de-recognition of the National People’s Party and its election symbol withdrawn pertaining to the non-filing of the expenditure report for the Meghalaya Assembly polls 2018 case.

The application filed by the TMC states, “The interim application has been moved considering that the Meghalaya High Court will be in recess till 27th January 2022 by which time it is anticipated that elections to the Meghalaya Assembly 2022 will be notified. Therefore, the main case will, in all likelihood not be heard before Meghalaya Assembly Elections, 2022. The NPP was de-recognized in 2015 by the Election Commission of India for the same default – i.e. non-filing of election expenditure statement in time”.

“The application, therefore, prays that Meghalaya High Court is pleased to pass an interim order directing the Election Commission to de-recognize the NPP and withdraw its election symbol considering the 2015 action as a precedent. The main case in the Meghalaya High Court has been filed by TMC National Spokesperson Saket Gokhale praying that the Election Commission be ordered to take action against NPP for non-filing of election expenditure statement for Meghalaya Assembly Elections, 2018,” added the application.

Under EC rules, election expenditure statements have to be filed within 75 days of the conclusion of Assembly polls.

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