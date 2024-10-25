A record-breaking 675 runners competed in the "Fit India Swachta Freedom Run" at the Indoor Stadium on Friday, October 25, marking one of the largest sporting events in South West Garo Hills this year.

Bowash K Sangma from Williamnagar blazed through the 10-kilometre course in 15 minutes and 46 seconds, claiming victory in the men's division. Bhishmadev Hajong of Marpara village and Tuebirth Ch. Sangma from Gambegre secured second and third places respectively.

In the women's category, Neha M Marak of Muji Agalgre dominated with a finishing time of 18 minutes and 45 seconds. Ringsechimik G. Sangma from Chigitchakgre took second place, while Dimchi Ch. Marak of Wagi Chiring finished third.

The District Sports Office organised the event under the combined banners of Fit India, Khelo India, and Swachhata Hi Seva initiatives. Deputy Commissioner Hema Nayak, who presented awards to the winners, praised the unprecedented community participation.