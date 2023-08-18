The arrest count rose to 11 as three individuals were apprehended on August 18 for alleged connection with the recently emerged militant group, the National Liberation Council of Nongkyndong (NLCN).

The arrested suspects were presented in the district court on August 18 afternoon and have been remanded to 10 days of police custody.

Earlier, four individuals from the Jaintia Hills District were taken into custody on August 17, believed to be associated with the newly formed militant organization, NLCN.

One among them is presently hospitalized at the Civil Hospital due to deteriorating health conditions.

The crackdown operation targeting the new militant outfit was initiated on Wednesday, resulting in the apprehension of seven individuals, including a female and a juvenile.

Preliminary investigations have indicated that the juvenile who is currently a class 10 student is the alleged "Chairman" of the terror group.

The interrogation of all the arrested suspects is ongoing to ascertain the motive behind the establishment of NLCN.