Meghalaya: 11,672 runners take part in 5th Sohra International Half Marathon

A total of 11,672 runners took part in the fifth edition of the Sohra International Half Marathon on September 4, making it the biggest edition of the event so far.

Organised by the Meghalaya State Olympics Association in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs and the Meghalaya Athletics Association, the race brought together athletes from nearly 24 states, along with international participants.

The growing turnout comes as Meghalaya prepares to host the 39th National Games next year. Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Wailadmiki Shylla said the marathon had grown from an initial field of around 750 runners to nearly 12,000 this year. Registrations were capped to ensure adequate arrangements for participants, he said.

The event also highlighted the wider economic impact of sporting events in Sohra, with participants contributing to demand for local accommodation, transport and other services.

The elite 21-km men's race was won by Satish Kumar Verma, who clocked 1:03:04. Kenya's Kisilu John Muinde finished second in 1:03:14, while Emphius Nongrum took third in 1:03:38.

Tejaswini Narendra Lambkane won the elite women's 21-km race in 1:15:20. Neeta Patel was second with 1:19:15 and Balasiewdor Pathaw finished third in 1:20:38.

Wolbetstar Ramsiej won the open Meghalayan men's 21-km race in 1:03:26, followed by Hasebinson Marwein and Hepstarly Lyngkhoi. Marqueenless Ramsiej topped the women's race in 1:23:55, ahead of Filinza Hansepi and Smid alin Rngaid.

The 10-km races also saw strong participation across age groups. Wankyrmen L Mawphlang won the men's 18-39 category in 28:28, while Daplin Wahlang topped the corresponding women's category in 37:20.

Bharat Bhushan won the men's 40-54 category in 29:14 and Mena Mary Wahlang the women's race in 41:55. Among runners aged 55 and above, Swonding Mawlong won the men's event in 38:07, while Thlingda Wanniang took the women's title in 45:00.

The elite category prize money was doubled this year, with the winners receiving ₹3 lakh, runners-up ₹2 lakh and third-place finishers ₹1 lakh. Competitors finishing fourth to eighth received ₹10,000 each.

Ultramarathon runner Sukant Suki Singh also attended the event and spoke about Meghalaya's potential as a major sporting destination.

The organisers said the race was conducted with coordinated arrangements involving volunteers, police, doctors and paramedics, with water stations placed along the routes.

The half marathon is recognised by the Athletics Federation of India and certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS).