Meghalaya will launch its first-ever statewide women’s football league this August, with 13 teams from eight district associations set to compete in the inaugural Meghalaya Women’s State League (MWSL). The announcement was made by the Meghalaya Football Association (MFA), which confirmed that the historic tournament will officially kick off in a few months.

The MWSL marks a significant milestone for women’s football in the state, offering a formal competitive platform for female athletes. Crucially, it will also serve as a pathway for local clubs to enter the Indian Women’s League second division (IWL 2) for the first time, expanding the opportunities for Meghalaya’s women footballers at the national level.

Structured on the lines of the successful Meghalaya State League for men’s clubs, the MWSL is being held with the support of the Meghalaya government. Only those district associations that organized local women’s leagues were eligible to nominate their top two teams—champions and runners-up—for participation.

A total of 13 teams have confirmed their spots. These include:

Ri-Bhoi District Sports Association: Na Rympei Football Academy (Champions), Pahamsyiem SC (Runners-up)

Shillong Sports Association: Laitkor SC (Champions), Pay For Right Football Academy (Runners-up)

Mawkyrwat District Sports Association: Jakrem SC (Champions), Mawten SC (Runners-up)

Pyndengumiong District Sports Association: Young Sports Social and Cultural Club (Champions), Bright Future SSCC (Runners-up)

East Jaintia Hills District Football Association: Diengshynrum SC (Champions only)

Tyrsad Area Sports Association: Mawlum Tyrsad SC (Champions), Mawsawrit SC (Runners-up)

Riwar Mihngi Football Association: Lapalang SSCC (Runners-up only)

Laskein Block Sports Association: Chirupheiwei Nongkynrih FC (Champions only)