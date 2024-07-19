The three trophies of the 133rd Indian Oil Durand Cup which reached Shillong on July 18 were taken for a roadshow across the city by Army personnel, on July 18.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma flagged off the roadshow from U Soso Tham Auditorium.

Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri, Air Marshal SP Dharkar, Lt Gen Sanjay Malik, among other government officials were present at the event.

The three trophies of the 133rd Indian Oil Durand Cup after reaching Shillong were displayed at a grand ceremony, at the U Soso Tham Auditorium in Secretariat Hills.

Shillong is gearing up to host a football tournament for the first time.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma who hailed the efforts of the Durand Cup Organising Committee in bringing about the historic moment for the state, which would put Shillong on the football map of the country.