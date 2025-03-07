The government has taken action against those responsible for the 2019 Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) question paper leak, with 14 persons arrested so far, including 11 candidates.

Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma revealed that the source of the leak was traced to a programme developer and employee of NEICOM Impression Printing Press in Guwahati.

The question paper leak was first detected at Tura Government College in West Garo Hills.

This information was provided in response to detailed questions from Rupa Marak during the ongoing Budget Session on March 7.