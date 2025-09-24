Meghalaya: 14-year-old girl found dead in West Khasi Hills, second case involving minors in a week
A 14-year-old girl was found dead in Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills, prompting a police investigation. The community is urged to cooperate and maintain peace as authorities probe the case
The body of 14-year-old Iwanpynkmen Nongsiej, missing since September 20, was discovered on the afternoon of September 23 in a forested area near her home in Mawlyngkhar, West Khasi Hills.
Villagers collecting leaves in the area stumbled upon her remains, which were found in a decomposed state hanging from a tree.
Local headman Ioannis Lyngdoh confirmed that the body was later taken to Civil Hospital, Nongstoiñ, for post-mortem examination and further investigation.
Authorities have not ruled out foul play, and the case has sparked growing unease among residents, who are still reeling from a string of distressing incidents involving children in the state.
The discovery comes just days after another case involving a minor shook Shillong. On September 15, the body of four-year-old Insaphira Lyngdoh Mawnai was recovered from an under-construction building in Nongrah Nonglum. After three days of investigation, police identified a 13-year-old boy, a neighbour of the victim, as the prime suspect.
East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said the boy confessed to accidentally causing Insaphira’s death after slipping into a water-filled pit and pulling her in. The post-mortem confirmed drowning as the cause of death, with no signs of assault or external injuries.
What has unsettled the community further is the boy’s initial behaviour: he joined search parties, gave false leads about masked men and a vehicle, and concealed his role in the tragedy. He is currently in a juvenile home and will face proceedings before the Juvenile Justice Board, while the Special Investigation Team continues to examine the evidence.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today