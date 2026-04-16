Meghalaya: 15 held in East Garo Hills murder case, one accused still absconding

Police in East Garo Hills have arrested 15 of the 16 people accused in the murder of a person with disabilities (PwD) in the Songsak area, officials said on April 15. One accused remains absconding, and search operations are ongoing.

The case relates to an incident on April 8 at Dagal Nachikol village, where a group of more than 16 individuals allegedly entered the residence of Talseng T Sangma and carried out a violent assault. Police said the attackers trespassed into the compound around 11 am, assaulted the victim, and threatened his family.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed the following day, the victim’s wife and elderly father were also assaulted when they tried to intervene, leaving them injured.

Sangma, who had a history of mental health issues, sustained critical injuries in the attack. He was initially taken to a local health facility and later referred to Civil Hospital, Williamnagar, but died while being transported.

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said all legal formalities, including the inquest and post-mortem examination, have been completed.

Officials confirmed that the FIR named 16 accused, including 13 from Dagal Nachikol and three from nearby Nangapa village. While 15 have been arrested so far, efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspect. The motive behind the attack is yet to be established.

The incident has raised concern in the region, with the victim’s family seeking swift justice. Police have urged the public not to spread rumours and to share any information related to the case with authorities.