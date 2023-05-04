The East Khasi Hills police on May 4 arrested 16 individuals involved in a group fight between two communities - Meiteis and Kukis - in Nongrim Hills, Shillong. The incident occurred following the recent violence in Manipur between the two communities.

As per police reports, a group of people from the Meitei and Kuki communities were involved in a physical altercation near Mizo Morden School in Nongrim around 5 pm on May 4. On receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot to control the situation. However, two individuals from one community were manhandled by the other community.

Following the incident, the police took 16 individuals from both communities into custody. The Meghalaya Police has issued a warning that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt the city's peace.

Earlier , The Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma stated that the government is making arrangements to evacuate students of Meghalaya from different institutes in Manipur. The government is also creating a permanent call center and helpline number to enable parents and students to contact each other.

Sangma reassured parents and students not to panic and to stay calm. The government is monitoring the situation and in continuous contact with the Manipur government. The CM emphasized that all possible steps are being taken to evacuate students back to Meghalaya safely.

The CM has appealed for peace and harmony in Manipur amidst the recent unrest in the state. Sangma urged the citizens of Manipur to refrain from engaging in any violent activities and to resolve any complications in an amicable manner.