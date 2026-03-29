Meghalaya: 16 arrested in Shillong crackdown on immoral trafficking activities

Sixteen people were arrested during a police crackdown in Meghalaya's Shillong under provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, officials said on Sunday, March 29.

The operation was conducted across multiple locations on Saturday following complaints from citizens and local stakeholders about alleged prostitution activities near religious and public places.

Raids were carried out in areas including Khyndai Lad near Pegasus Hotel, the vicinity of the Presbyterian English Service Church opposite SBI Main Branch, areas near the MBOSE office in Lachumiere, and IGP Point.

The drive was led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Ivan Diengdoh and assisted by Deputy Superintendent of Police (WCC) Joyti Wahlang, along with officers from Sadar, Laitumkhrah and Women police stations under East Khasi Hills district.

District SP Vivek Syiem said that 16 individuals were apprehended for alleged involvement in prostitution-related activities. Among them, four are suspected to be pimps or agents facilitating such activities.

Police stated that the action was initiated in response to public complaints, especially regarding such activities near religious institutions, and concerns over rising HIV cases in the city.

A case has been registered at Sadar Police Station under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and the Meghalaya Police Act. Further investigation is currently underway.