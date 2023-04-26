Ri Bhoi police along with the Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) on April 26 seized 16.2 kg of marijuana (ganja) and arrested two accused drug peddlers including one woman from Byrnihat, Ri Bhoi.

The two accused were arrested while they were transporting an illegal drug consignment from Tripura to Bihar in one tourist bus.

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As per police report, the two accused drug peddlers were arrested by ANTF Team Ri Bhoi District after a Naka checkpoint has been set up at around 9:00 AM in the morning. The police team intercepted one bus bearing registration number AS 01LC 1412.

The two accused were identified as Rohit Kumar and Premlata Devi. Both were from Bihar. The duo were detained and a criminal case against them will be taken up as per the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances(NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway.