In an unfortunate incident, a 17-year-old girl allegedly killed herself at a government shelter home located in Shillong.

As per sources, The girl was found hanging in one of the unoccupied rooms of the shelter home on June 21 at around 10:00 am.

Later, the body of the minor was later taken to NEIGRIHMS hospital for post-mortem and a case in this regard has been registered at Mawngap PS.

According to the police, a magisterial inquest has been conducted and the cause of death was determined as “unnatural death” but the police have registered the case to unearth the circumstances that led to the suicide.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) has also intervened in the matter.